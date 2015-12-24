PRESENTING: Art Cashin's annual Christmas poem featuring the Pope, the Fed, and Bill Cosby

Legendary New York Stock Exchange floor trader and director of floor operations for UBS Art Cashin just sent out his annual Wall Street Christmas poem.

As usual, he threw in some of the year’s financial highlights, including, of course, the Fed’s recent rate hike.

But he also wove in a few of the year’s top sports and celebrity moments. And even the Pope.

In any case, it’s certainly worth the read this Christmas Eve Eve.

‘Tis two days before Christmas

and at each brokerage house

The only thing stirring

was the click of a mouse

Down on the Exchange

the tape inches along

Brokers bargained and traded

as they hummed an old song

The Fed turned data dependent

or so they would claim

Yet they hiked in December

though the data looked tame

KC took the series

and the Pats grabbed the Bowl

While American Pharoah

had the Crown as his goal

Our girls took the World Cup

they were just over-joyed

And we found us a new star

who was named Carli Lloyd

Letterman, he retired

and he quick grew a beard

And so did Paul Ryan

I’m thinking that’s weird

The Pope came to visit

and he drew quite a crowd

And hundreds of selfies

he even allowed

The Broadway play – “Hamilton”

as a show caused a flap

They have a sold out box office

with Founding Fathers who rap

Yet there’s still Cosby and Kim K

they still don’t bring us cheer

But it’s Christmastime, Alice

And Santa is near

So stop looking backwards

have a cup of good cheer

And kiss you a loved one

raise your hopes for next year

And amidst all the trading

Christmas themes we will heed

And share our good fortune

with families in need

And tomorrow they will pause

as we wait on the bell

To sing a tradition

a song for old “Nell”

Don’t let this year’s problems

impede Christmas Cheer

Resolve to be happy

throughout the New Year

And resist ye Grinch feelings

let joy never stop

Put the bad at the bottom

keep the good on the top

So count up your blessings

along with your worth

You’re still living here

in the best place on earth

And think ye of wonders

that light children’s eyes

And hope Santa will bring you

that Christmas surprise

So play ye a carol

by Mario Lanza

Unless you are waiting

to celebrate Kwanzaa

Hanukkah’s over

And Ramadan’s long gone

Different folks, different holidays

yet each spirit lives on

Whatever your feast is

we hope you all still

Find yourself just surrounded

by folks of goodwill

Thursday, as the bell rings

hark to your heart’s call

And as Santa would shout

Merry Christmas to All!

