PRESENTING: Art Cashin's Annual Christmas Poem Featuring The Fed, Putin, Oil, And Kim Kardashian

Legendary New York Stock Exchange floor trader and director of floor operations for UBS Art Cashin has sent out his annual Wall Street Christmas poem.
This year he wove in some of the financial and political highlight of 2014: Wall Street waiting for the Fed rate hikes, Putin’s annexation of Crimea, and the oil plunge…
But he also threw in a few pop culture references, too — the Ellen selfie at the Oscars and (of course) Kim Kardashian.
In any case, it’s certainly worth the read this Christmas Eve Eve.
So check it out below.
‘Tis two days before Christmas
and at each brokerage house
The only thing stirring
was the click of a mouse
Down on the Exchange
the tape inches along
Brokers bargained and traded
as they hummed an old song
The Fed says they’re “patient”
but some folks still fear
That rates they will start hiking
too early next year
Frisco took the series
and Seattle the Bowl
But Tiger still struggles
to get the ball in the hole
Ellen D. took a group selfie
at the Oscar awards
The darn thing got retweeted
till it pulled down some boards
Putin scooped up Crimea
and some parts of Ukraine
But an oil plunge and sanctions
are causing him pain
In Europe a song contest
was won by a nun
And the song that she sang was –
Girls just want to have fun
In Portland a kid offered
a hug to anyone near
A cop took advantage
for the pic of the year
But with Cosby and Kim K.
there was little to cheer
Yet it’s Christmastime, Alice
And Santa is near
So stop looking backwards
have a cup of good cheer
And kiss you a loved one
raise your hopes for next year
And amidst all the trading
Christmas themes we will heed
And share our good fortune
with families in need
And tomorrow they will pause
as we wait on the bell
To sing a tradition
a song for old “Nell”
Don’t let this year’s problems
impede Christmas Cheer
Resolve to be happy
throughout the New Year
And resist ye Grinch feelings
let joy never stop
Put the bad at the bottom
keep the good on the top
So count up your blessings
along with your worth
You’re still living here
in the best place on earth
And think ye of wonders
that light children’s eyes
And hope Santa will bring you
that Christmas surprise
So play ye a carol
by Mario Lanza
Unless you are waiting
to celebrate Kwanzaa
Hanukkah’s ending
And Ramadan’s long gone
Different folks, different holidays
yet each spirit lives on
Whatever your feast is
we hope you all still
Find yourself just surrounded
by folks of goodwill
Wednesday, as the bell rings
hark to your heart’s call
And as Santa would shout
Merry Christmas to All!
