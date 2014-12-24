PRESENTING: Art Cashin's Annual Christmas Poem Featuring The Fed, Putin, Oil, And Kim Kardashian

Legendary New York Stock Exchange floor trader and director of floor operations for UBS Art Cashin has sent out his annual Wall Street Christmas poem.

This year he wove in some of the financial and political highlight of 2014: Wall Street waiting for the Fed rate hikes, Putin’s annexation of Crimea, and the oil plunge…

But he also threw in a few pop culture references, too — the Ellen selfie at the Oscars and (of course) Kim Kardashian.

In any case, it’s certainly worth the read this Christmas Eve Eve.

So check it out below.

‘Tis two days before Christmas

and at each brokerage house

The only thing stirring

was the click of a mouse

Down on the Exchange

the tape inches along

Brokers bargained and traded

as they hummed an old song



The Fed says they’re “patient”

but some folks still fear

That rates they will start hiking

too early next year



Frisco took the series

and Seattle the Bowl

But Tiger still struggles

to get the ball in the hole



Ellen D. took a group selfie

at the Oscar awards

The darn thing got retweeted

till it pulled down some boards



Putin scooped up Crimea

and some parts of Ukraine

But an oil plunge and sanctions

are causing him pain



In Europe a song contest

was won by a nun

And the song that she sang was –

Girls just want to have fun



In Portland a kid offered

a hug to anyone near

A cop took advantage

for the pic of the year



But with Cosby and Kim K.

there was little to cheer

Yet it’s Christmastime, Alice

And Santa is near



So stop looking backwards

have a cup of good cheer

And kiss you a loved one

raise your hopes for next year



And amidst all the trading

Christmas themes we will heed

And share our good fortune

with families in need



And tomorrow they will pause

as we wait on the bell

To sing a tradition

a song for old “Nell”



Don’t let this year’s problems

impede Christmas Cheer

Resolve to be happy

throughout the New Year



And resist ye Grinch feelings

let joy never stop

Put the bad at the bottom

keep the good on the top



So count up your blessings

along with your worth

You’re still living here

in the best place on earth



And think ye of wonders

that light children’s eyes

And hope Santa will bring you

that Christmas surprise



So play ye a carol

by Mario Lanza

Unless you are waiting

to celebrate Kwanzaa



Hanukkah’s ending

And Ramadan’s long gone

Different folks, different holidays

yet each spirit lives on



Whatever your feast is

we hope you all still

Find yourself just surrounded

by folks of goodwill



Wednesday, as the bell rings

hark to your heart’s call

And as Santa would shout

Merry Christmas to All!

