5 Art Cashin Brain Teasers That Will Make You Feel Dumb

Photo: CNBC.com screenshot

Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE, is known for his daily newsletter Cashin’s Comments.

What’s more is he never forgets to include a fun piece of trivia at the end of his daily must-read newsletter.



The questions are usually a piece of logic or maths or history related.

We think they’re a ton of fun, but it can get frustrating since he doesn’t release the answer until the following day.

We’ve compiled this week’s trivia questions. The answer is posted on each subsequent slide. (Google is for cheaters!)

We’ll kick things off with last Thursday’s question. Good luck!

Thursday's Question What makes sense here - Fill in the blanks ___, 19, 13, 8, 4, 1, 3, 6, 10, 15, ___ Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Answer What makes sense here: ___, 19, 13, 8, 4, 1, 3, 6, 10, 15, ___ Ans. '26....21' Start at '1' in the middle and work out either side. Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Question More state capital confusion - Do you know your X, Y and Z? If you eliminate the state capitals with 'city' in their name (Salt Like City?), you still have 4 left with a 'y' in their names. There's also a capital with an 'x' but no capital with a 'z'. Do you know the x + y's? Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Answer The non - 'city' capitals with a 'y' are: Montgomery (Ala); Cheyenne (WY); Olympia (Washington); and Albany (NY). The 'x' capital is Phoenix (AZ). Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Question Sure, but who takes out the garbage! Betty's brother has one more brother than he has sisters. How many more brothers than sisters does Betty have? (No you don't need to know the size of the family.) Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Answer This was tricky. Betty's brother had one more brother than sisters. Betty is one of those sisters so she would have one less sister and one more brother than her brother. So she would have three more brothers than sisters. (Before you get upset assume two sisters - including Betty - and four brothers. See that works.) Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Question Two men who signed the Declaration of Independence had their respective families produce two U.S. Presidents for each family. Who were they and who were the Presidents? Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Answer The two signers of the Declaration of Independence whose two families produced two U.S. Presidents apiece were: John Adams and Benjamin Harrison. The resultant Presidents were: John Adams (signer) and John Quincy Adams (son of signer); and William Henry Harrison (son of signer) and Benjamin Harrison (great-grandson of signer). Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Question Did you say '10-Q'. No I said '5Q'. Find the 5 letter synonyms that all begin with 'Q' for these words: A) Put down, B) Agile, C) Scruple, D) Twist E) Entirely. Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Answer The 5 letter synonyms that all begin with 'Q' for these words are: A) Put down = Quell; B) Agile = Quick; C) Scruple = Qualm; D) Twist = Quirk; E) Entirely = Quite. Source: Cashin's Comments Friday's Question Of seven coins, which all look alike, five have the same weight while two are slightly heavier. Using a balance scale of two pans, without weights, how many operations are necessary to tell which are the two heavy coins? Source: Cashin's Comments Want the answer? You have to check back next week! Check Out 4 Art Cashin Trivia Questions That Have Everyone Baffled >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.