These 5 Art Cashin Brain Teasers Will Make You Feel Dumb

Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE, is a legend on the floor of the Big Board.



The markets guru is also well-known for his widely read daily newsletter Cashin’s Comments.

And in this Wall Street must-read newsletter, Cashin never forgets to include a piece of trivia.

They’re really fun, but it can get frustrating since he doesn’t release the answer until the following day.

We’ve put together this past week’s trivia questions for you. Remember Google is for cheaters.

Have fun!

Monday's Question What's next: 1; 2; 3; 7; 22; ___? Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Answer What's next: 1; 2; 3; 7; 22; ____? / 155 (number times previous number and add one). Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Question Where do you keep the spare change? Dad left his ATM card at the office so he tried to borrow from his daughter, Ann. She offered him two choices - the money in the bureau less the money in her purse or half of the total. Dad opted for the half and got $70. If he had taken the other option, he would have got $100. How much was in her purse? Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Answer The purse held $20 and the bureau $120. Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Question Kayo McMahon volunteers for a charity walkathon. On the first day he goes 1/3rd the total distance. On the second day he goes one half of the remaining distance. On the third day he goes 1/3rd of what's left. On the 4th day he covers one fourth of what's left. To make it to the finish line, Kayo must go 25 more miles. How long was the whole walkathon? (Round number.) Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Answer Kayo's walkathon was 150 miles. Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Question A penny for your thoughts - Sister Herman Joseph's pre-K class has 9 boys and 3 girls. In the playground they agree to share their money equally. So every boy gave the same amount to each girl. Then every girl gave a different but equal amount to every boy. Now each kid had the same amount. What is the smallest amount the boys and girls could have begun with?? Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Answer If each of the 9 boys started with 3 cents and then gave 1 of his pennies to each of the girls, he'd have nothing left. Then, assume each girl had 15 cents to begin and got a penny from each of the 9 boys (total 24 cents). Now each girl gives 2 cents to each of the 9 boys (leaving 6 cents). Since each boy got 2 cents from each of 3 girls, the boys would have 6 cents apiece. Everyone equal - any other solutions? Source: Cashin's Comments Friday's Question What is the next letter: C, D, I, L, M, V, _____ Source: Cashin's Comments You'll have to come back next week for the answer. In the meantime, check out The Amazing Life And Career Of Wall Street Icon Art Cashin >

