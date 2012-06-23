You'll Rip Your Hair Out Trying To Solve These 5 Art Cashin Brain Teasers

Photo: CNBC.com screenshot

Markets guru Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE, is a legend on the floor of the Big Board.He’s also known for his daily newsletter Cashin’s Comments.



And in this Wall Street must-read he never forgets to include a fun piece of trivia at the end.

The questions are usually logic, maths or history related.

They’re really fun, but they can get frustrating because he doesn’t reveal the answer until the following day. Of course, everyone knows Google is for cheaters.

We’ve compiled his latest trivia questions and will kick things off with last Friday’s question.

The answer is posted on each subsequent slide. Good luck!

Last Friday's Question David was on a sales trip and wound up eating dinner alone. He had a good steak and a wonderful but expensive bottle of wine (at least for eating alone). The bill before tax and tip came to $85. If 5 times the cost of the wine equaled 12 times the cost of the steak - how much did each cost? Source: Cashin's Comments Last Friday's Answer David's meal for $85 was a $25 steak and a $60 bottle of wine. Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Question Quick, call Bill Gates! Much computer logic is based on a binary system in which there are only 2 digits - 0 and 1. (This allows one digit to equal 'open' and the other 'closed' - among other things.) Our ordinary system is decimal (meaning any digit from 0 through 9 can reside in the far right spot. Once you go past 9, you go to 2 spots '10' meaning 1 '10' and 0 'ones'). In binary systems, the far right can contain a '1' or an '0'. Thus, in binary placement: 0 = 0; 1 = 1; 10 = 2; 11 = 3; etc. How would you write '29' in binary numbers? Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Answer In binary placement the number '29' would be written 11101 or (from right to left) 1 unit; 0 two's; 1 four; 1 eight and 1 sixteen.....thus 1+4+8+16=29. Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Question When will I be your age, dad? - Little Erica is studying her 'times tables' so she was quite proud to tell dad that he was 3 times as old as her older sister Jodi. 'Yes', laughed Dad, 'But in 12 years I'll only be twice as old as Jodi.' How old is dad? Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Answer Dad is 36 years old, Jodi is 12 and Erica takes after her mum and won't tell us how old she is. Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Question On his way to pick up the papers, Art notices a surprise sunrise sidewalk sale. At the first stop he fancies an $8 item but he's short of the $8. He borrows an amount equal to what he has in his pocket, pays $8 and leaves with his purchase and then does the same thing again at the next store. Once again buying an $8 item. At the third store he repeats the 'borrow and buy' but after this $8 purchase he has no money left. How much did Art start out with? Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Answer Art's 'borrow and buy' strategy would mean that he started with $7 (7+7-8=6; 6+6-8=4; 4+4-8=0). Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Question A variation on a former puzzle - A person proudly points to a portrait and says 'sons and brothers I have none but this person's father is my father's son!' Who is it a portrait of?? Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Answer The person in the portrait is the daughter of the speaker. Source: Cashin's Comments Friday's Question George has to drop something off at his boss' home. On the way there, he makes great time - 50 mph. On the way back, due to congestion, he makes 30 mph. Assuming just travel time, what was his average speed? Source: Cashin's Comments You'll have to come back next week for the answer. In the meantime, check out These Are 13 Of The Greatest Trading Floor Pranks Of All Time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.