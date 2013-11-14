ART CASHIN: Beware Of Solar Storms

Last year, veteran trader Art Cashin used his morning note to totally predict a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that happened later that day.

So listen up, because now Cashin is warning about solar storms.

In today’s note from UBS, Cashin forwards along an email he received from Arch Crawford — a friend “renowned for his astrological calls on the stock market.” Here’s Crawford:

We have written for a while that Solar Storms will disrupt portions of electrical grids on the earth. Energy of storms heaviest Nov 13 & 23. There’s Great danger of “inconvenience”; some danger that the grids will fail. Article on pg 3 of WSJ Monday says the scientists are confused by the actions of the SUN. My work is NOT confused. Solar turmoil will Max-Out within +/-20 hours of noon on Wednesday (Nov 13). Light/X-Rays/Gamma-Rays will get here in 8.5 minutes after solar events; Electrons in 6-16 hours; Damaging Protons on avg. 2.5 days. We recommend having extra food/water/cash on hand just in case. Also, Pray that it is a “glancing blow”!

The theory is based on John H. Nelson’s “helio-centric” astronomical theory, according to Cashin. “In the days before satellites, global radio signals could often be disrupted by upper atmosphere disturbances (ionization), which, Nelson maintained, were linked to solar flares and sunspots,” Cashin writes. “Just as the tides on Earth vary according to the movement and relationship of the moon and sun; Nelson thought the angles of the planets might affect the ‘tides’ of the sun.”

But Cashin says he disagrees slightly with pal Crawford. “The planets he cites are Jupiter, Uranus and Pluto. Jupiter, due to its size, was a key to Nelson’s theory but Uranus and Pluto less so. So, if I am right (hopefully), we may have an event but not a huge one.”

