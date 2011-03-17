Art Cashin: Bahrain Is A "Geo-Political Earthquake" More Powerful Than The One That Hit Japan

In case you aren’t appreciating the situation in Bahrain (we’re chronicling it here), floor veteran Art Cashin minces no words in describing what’s going on — even at the risk of offending the squeamish.



…there are many who believe Iran has operatives in Bahrain fomenting unrest among the Shiite. Some see it as the key battleground between Iran and Saudi Arabia for dominance of the entire Persian Gulf. A geo-political earthquake, perhaps more powerful than the physical one that hit Japan may be brewing. What happens here may change the entire Middle East and could shift the balance of power in the world. The next five days may be critical.

