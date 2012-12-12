The Big Art Trend We Noticed At This Year's Art Basel Miami Beach

After days of perusing the art at the Miami Convention centre and satellite fairs surrounding Art Basel, there was one major trend we couldn’t ignore: words.Words in lights, words in cages, words moving across video screens.
Funny phrases and bold statements stole the show at 2012’s Art Basel Miami.
See some of the most draw-dropping and thought provoking statements here.
