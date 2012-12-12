The Big Art Trend We Noticed At This Year's Art Basel Miami Beach

Aly Weisman
Art Basel MiamiHere’s what artist Patrick Martinez has to say about rest.

After days of perusing the art at the Miami Convention centre and satellite fairs surrounding Art Basel, there was one major trend we couldn’t ignore: words.Words in lights, words in cages, words moving across video screens.

Funny phrases and bold statements stole the show at 2012’s Art Basel Miami. 

See some of the most draw-dropping and thought provoking statements here.

Kruger also posed these three big questions ...

Obviously ...

What Art Basel is all about ...

While some were looking at art ...

Deep thoughts by artist Patrick Martinez.

And other, more bold statements.

Lock up your vices ...

You can always have ...

And at the end of the day ...

Want to see art that isn't just words?

Check out the most outrageous pieces we saw at Art Basel Miami >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.