Inside All Of This Weekend's Star-Studded Art Basel Parties In Miami

Aly Weisman
Paris hilton nicky hiltoninstagram.com/parishiltonParis and Nicky Hilton were among the celebs partying at Art Basel.

Art Basel Miami Beach is an international contemporary art fair held each year in Miami Beach.

But since it began in 2002 as an offshoot of the annual art fair in Basel, Switzerland, Art Basel Miami Beach has become as much about the parties as the art.

This year’s fair brought out the likes of Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, and many more.

While some actually looked at art, most were just there to party  —  and we have the pictures to prove it.

Miley Cyrus kicked off the Art Basel festivities Wednesday night with a wild, private concert at the Raleigh Hotel.

The event was hosted by Jeffrey Deitch, Tommy Hilfiger, and V Magazine. Miley's performance was complete with blowup rainbows and mushrooms, and the audience was doused with glitter and bubbles.

Kim Kardashian caused quite a crowd at Paper Magazine's 'Break The Internet' issue release party.

The event was a seated dinner that Kim attended with pals Larsa Pippen, Jonathan Cheban, and Paper Magazine editorial director, Mickey Boardman.

Adriana Lima and Karolina Kurkova kept close at IWC's party launching the new Portofino midsize watch collection.

Solange Knowles performed at the event, which took place at The W Hotel in South Beach.

Ivanka Trump attended Artsy's Dance Party Featuring Shen Wei and Theophilus London, hosted By Carter Cleveland, Wendi Murdoch, Peter Thiel, And Dasha Zhukova.

... Where people actually danced!

Artist Mr. Brainwash presented Eva Longoria with a piece of herself at 'Hublot Bal Harbour Presents: Time is Beautiful.'

Miley Cyrus got in on the action, too.

Miley also helped designer Jeremy Scott celebrate Moschino's Barbie-themed party.

Where, of course, Paris Hilton wore an in-theme Barbie dress and posed with a pink Moschino Corvette.

Paris also played DJ at the Wall nightclub, where she selfied the night away with sister Nicky.

DJ Alexandra Richards played the Dom Pérignon party at Wall nightclub. The late night fête was hosted by Alex Dellal, Stavros Niarchos, And Vito Schnabel.

Guests enjoyed Dom Pérignon's latest Limited Edition by Iris van Herpen.

Which was served by glow in the dark cocktail waitresses.

'Blurred Lines' model Emily Ratajkowski attended the 5th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale hosted by Russell Simmons at the Soho Beach House.

As did model Chanel Iman.

Rapper Drake did a surprise DJ set at the Muzik Mansion on Palm Island.

Danish singer-songwriter Nabiha performed at the VIP only private VH1 + SCOPE party.

Where Swizz Beatz got the crowd going.

Actress Kate Hudson was on hand to help Chrome Hearts celebrate The Miami Project.

Krysten Ritter looked pretty in pink at the Ocean Drive magazine and Duke Spirits celebration of the Hollywood Exposed: 'American Icons' exhibition at W South Beach.

Cleo Wade, Mia Moretti, and Caitlin Moe partied at the 'Other Worlds and The Vibes Experience' event hosted by Ketel One Vodka and The Hole.

Where the vodka flowed at Soho Studios.

