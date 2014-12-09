Inside All Of This Weekend's Star-Studded Art Basel Parties In Miami

instagram.com/parishiltonParis and Nicky Hilton were among the celebs partying at Art Basel.
Art Basel Miami Beach is an international contemporary art fair held each year in Miami Beach.
But since it began in 2002 as an offshoot of the annual art fair in Basel, Switzerland, Art Basel Miami Beach has become as much about the parties as the art.
This year’s fair brought out the likes of Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, and many more.
While some actually looked at art, most were just there to party — and we have the pictures to prove it.
Miley Cyrus kicked off the Art Basel festivities Wednesday night with a wild, private concert at the Raleigh Hotel.
The event was hosted by Jeffrey Deitch, Tommy Hilfiger, and V Magazine. Miley's performance was complete with blowup rainbows and mushrooms, and the audience was doused with glitter and bubbles.
The event was a seated dinner that Kim attended with pals Larsa Pippen, Jonathan Cheban, and Paper Magazine editorial director, Mickey Boardman.
Adriana Lima and Karolina Kurkova kept close at IWC's party launching the new Portofino midsize watch collection.
Ivanka Trump attended Artsy's Dance Party Featuring Shen Wei and Theophilus London, hosted By Carter Cleveland, Wendi Murdoch, Peter Thiel, And Dasha Zhukova.
Artist Mr. Brainwash presented Eva Longoria with a piece of herself at 'Hublot Bal Harbour Presents: Time is Beautiful.'
Where, of course, Paris Hilton wore an in-theme Barbie dress and posed with a pink Moschino Corvette.
DJ Alexandra Richards played the Dom Pérignon party at Wall nightclub. The late night fête was hosted by Alex Dellal, Stavros Niarchos, And Vito Schnabel.
'Blurred Lines' model Emily Ratajkowski attended the 5th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale hosted by Russell Simmons at the Soho Beach House.
Krysten Ritter looked pretty in pink at the Ocean Drive magazine and Duke Spirits celebration of the Hollywood Exposed: 'American Icons' exhibition at W South Beach.
Cleo Wade, Mia Moretti, and Caitlin Moe partied at the 'Other Worlds and The Vibes Experience' event hosted by Ketel One Vodka and The Hole.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.