Inside All Of This Weekend's Star-Studded Art Basel Parties In Miami

instagram.com/parishilton Paris and Nicky Hilton were among the celebs partying at Art Basel.

Art Basel Miami Beach is an international contemporary art fair held each year in Miami Beach.

But since it began in 2002 as an offshoot of the annual art fair in Basel, Switzerland, Art Basel Miami Beach has become as much about the parties as the art.

This year’s fair brought out the likes of Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, and many more.

While some actually looked at art, most were just there to party — and we have the pictures to prove it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.