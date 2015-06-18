Sales of $3.4 billion Art Basel 2015 inventory prove art market bubble isn't bursting anytime soon

Getty Images/Harold Cunningham Works by Takashi Murakami reportedly caught celebrity collector Leonardo DiCaprio’s eye.

As opening day sales at Art Basel soar, the art market bubbleis getting fatter.

This year’s fair boasts $US3.4 billion worth of art for sale in the Swiss city of Basel.

Artnet reports that multimillion dollar works sold like gangbusters in the fair’s first few hours. “I haven’t had such a good day one at Basel in 10 years,” New York dealer David Nolan told the website.

Here’s a look at the galleries and artists who are raking in millions, as well as some really cool art you need to see.

