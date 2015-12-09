The most outrageous works of art we saw at Art Basel

This year’s Art Basel Miami Beach featured 267 leading international galleries from 32 countries and attracted an attendance of 77,000 people over the five show days.
So what’s all the fuss about?
Besides the famous works of art, emerging talent, and celebrity parties, the art fair also features some pretty wacky pieces.
We scoured the convention center and satellite fairs to find some of the most outrageous works.
This piece by Jimmie Durham, titled 'Still Life With Xitle and Spirit,' is made of a car, volcanic stone, and acrylic paint.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
'Ladies and Gentlemen' by artist Hassan Sharif is made entirely of shoes. 'Sharif, who is based in Dubai, is known for creating works that address daily life through the use of pedestrian materials, and this composition, with its dangling shoelaces and red-soled heels, is no exception,' writes Artnet.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Artist Andrei Koschmieder made what looked like weed out of glass, paper, epoxy resin, and spray paint. Each sculpture costs $9,500.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
This pink brick wall by artist Ugo Rondinone is titled 'elftermarzzweitausendundzwolf' and is perfect for selfies.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
We felt a little bad for the real fish swimming in Nam June Paik's 'TV Fish,' which is made of two aquariums and two Samsung TVs playing an original Paik video.
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
