The most outrageous works of art we saw at Art Basel

This year’s Art Basel Miami Beach featured 267 leading international galleries from 32 countries and attracted an attendance of 77,000 people over the five show days.

So what’s all the fuss about?

Besides the famous works of art, emerging talent, and celebrity parties, the art fair also features some pretty wacky pieces.

We scoured the convention center and satellite fairs to find some of the most outrageous works.

This piece by Jimmie Durham, titled 'Still Life With Xitle and Spirit,' is made of a car, volcanic stone, and acrylic paint. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images 'Ladies and Gentlemen' by artist Hassan Sharif is made entirely of shoes. 'Sharif, who is based in Dubai, is known for creating works that address daily life through the use of pedestrian materials, and this composition, with its dangling shoelaces and red-soled heels, is no exception,' writes Artnet. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Artist Andrei Koschmieder made what looked like weed out of glass, paper, epoxy resin, and spray paint. Each sculpture costs $9,500. Mike Coppola/Getty Images This piece by Lorna Simpson features broken makeup compacts on the floor. Aly Weisman/Business Insider These bears by Alaskan artist Paola Pivi are titled 'Beautiful Day.' Joe Raedle/Getty Images People were perplexed by this photograph of a pile of hot dogs by artist Lucas Blalock. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Nari Ward's 'We Shall Overcome' had an especially poignant message. Aly Weisman/Business Insider The piece is made entirely of shoelaces. Aly Weisman/Business Insider We spotted this colourful Pascale Marthine Tayou from afar. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Up close, you could see it was made with thousands of pieces of chalk. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This pink brick wall by artist Ugo Rondinone is titled 'elftermarzzweitausendundzwolf' and is perfect for selfies. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Doug Aitken's 'Earth Plane' illuminated from afar thanks to LED lights. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Up close, it was filled with images of construction in nature. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Some pieces were pretty random. Aly Weisman/Business Insider We felt a little bad for the real fish swimming in Nam June Paik's 'TV Fish,' which is made of two aquariums and two Samsung TVs playing an original Paik video. Aly Weisman/Business Insider These eggs were ready to fry. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Joh Giorno's watercolor text on paper had a funny message. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Artist Adam Straus' oil on canvas painting is meant to resemble a video on social media. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This piano at the Miami Beach Convention Center was in the right key. Aly Weisman/Business Insider But one of the best parts of the art shows? The people watching. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images This couple wore their own creations. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images We spotted a colourful beard. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images This man had an amazing suit. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Even Sylvester Stallone was smitten with the art! Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

