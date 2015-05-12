12 works of art at the Venice Biennale that will haunt you for the rest of your day

Awakening/Getty Images An installation by Irina Nakhova, the first woman to represent Russia at the Venice Biennale.

It’s time to eat pasta and look at art in Venice, Italy.

The 56th Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition opened this past Saturday, May 9th, and will run through November 22nd.

Key information: Okwui Enwezor is the curator, the exhibition is titled “All the World’s Futures,” and

136 artists from 53 different countries are represented.

