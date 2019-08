Arsene Wenger has reportedly agreed a two-year contract extension at Arsenal.

Wenger met club owner Stan Kroenke to discuss his future on Monday and the BBC claim Arsenal will make a formal announcement to confirm the news on Wednesday.

More to follow…

NOW WATCH: We took an intense yoga lesson from a WWE legend



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.