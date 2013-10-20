Brilliant Passing Display Leads To Wonder Goal For Arsenal's Jack Wilshere

Arsenal’s first goal in a 4-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday was a thing of beauty.

English midfielder Jack Wilshere started an attack that weaved all the way through the defence through rapid short passing with Santi Cazoria and Olivier Giroud.

“It was certainly one of the best and one I enjoyed the most,” coach Arsene Wenger said of the goal. “It was the combination and speed I like to play. It was a mix of technical quality, speedy thinking and quick reaction. It was a great goal.”

Here’s a video of all goals from the match (it’s the first one).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.