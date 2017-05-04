Arsenal star Mesut Özil: My friends and family want me to move to Turkey

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil has said his friends and family have repeatedly told him to join Turkish Super Lig giant Fenerbahçe.

“Many people ask me [about Fenerbahçe including] my friends and family,” Ozil told goal.com. “When they hear [the transfer rumours] they keep telling me: ‘Join that club’ or ‘Go there!'”

Özil may be a World Cup winner with the German national football team but he is also idolised in Istanbul because of his Turkish heritage. Both his parents were born in the country.

At 28, the midfielder is in his peak years and though he has struggled to hit top form this season, Arsene Wenger would loathe losing him during the summer transfer window.

Özil’s Arsenal deal expires in 2018 and reports have suggested that he is demanding a salary of £290,000 a week, which would make him the joint highest earner in the Premier League with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Earlier this year, the British press linked the player with a summer move to Fenerbahçe but Özil insisted that a speculated move to Turkey is just a rumour.

“I have a contract at Arsenal and I do not think about Turkey or other leagues,” he said. “You can never know what is going to happen in the future [but] I feel very, very comfortable here.”

Özil joined Arsenal for a £42.5 million fee in 2013 and has helped the club win two FA Cup titles.

