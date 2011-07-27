Arsenal Defender Chips The Ball Over His Goalie For A Horrific Own Goal

19-year-old Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson scored one of the more embarrassing own goals you’re likely to see.



While attempting to clear a harmless ball out of his own half in a friendly match against Cologne on Saturday, Jenkinson kicked it up and over his goalie and into his own net for a own goal.

As the announcer put it, “It’s a horror-show for Jenkinson.”

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

