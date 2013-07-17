Arsenal Fan Runs Next To Team Bus For Five Miles In Vietnam, Gets Invited To Hang Out With The Players

While travelling through the streets of Hanoi (where they’re playing a friendly against the Vietnamese national team) the Arsenal team bus was chased by a group of fans.



One fan chased the bus for five miles, and was eventually invited onboard to meet the players.

Someone from the Arsenal website filmed the whole thing and put the video of YouTube, and Dirty Tackle posted it this morning. At one point the players started chanting “Sign him up!” and cheering him on.

Fantastic.

He started by just chasing the bus:

Then he fell behind, but caught up on a motorbike:

He was invited on the bus, and the players were giddy to see him:

He got some pictures:

The video:

