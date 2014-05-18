Arsenal Wins The FA Cup With A Brilliant Goal In Extra Time

Arsenal won their 11th FA Cup and first since 2005 with a 3-2 win over Hull City.

Hull looked like they were on the way to winning their first FA Cup when they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first eight minutes.

Arsenal equalised in the 71st minute and just when it looked like the final would go to penalty kicks, Aaron Ramsey won the match in the 109th minute with a goal after a beautiful back-heel feed from Olivier Giroud.



Here is another angle. What a pass.



Arsenal lifts the cup as the final team standing in the 737-club tournament that began in November.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.