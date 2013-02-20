Arsenal Gets Walloped After Bayern Munich Scores Two Wacky Goals In A Key Champions League Game

Photo: FSC

Arsenal suffered a bad loss to Bayern Munich 3-1 in the first leg of their Championship League knockout stage matchup.The two teams will play again in Munich next month, and Arsenal needs to win by two and score at least three goals to advance to the quarterfinals.



A terrible start doomed Arsenal.

Toni Kroos opened the scoring in the 7th minute. The ball deflected off an Arsenal player and dribbled on the ground before Kroos banged it home on a short-hop:

Photo: FSC

Bayern went up 2-0 15 minutes later on this Thomas Muller goal:

Photo: FSC

In the second half, Arsenal made brief comeback. Lukas Podoloski scored on a corner:

Photo: FSC

But Bayern cut the comeback off at the head when Mandzukic got this goofy goal in the 78th minute. Bayern wins 3-1.

Photo: FSC

Below you can find our live blog, which has a fuller account of the game. Rough loss for Arsenal.

