Arsenal Gets Walloped After Bayern Munich Scores Two Wacky Goals In A Key Champions League Game

Tony Manfred
santi cazorla arsenal bayern sad

Photo: FSC

Arsenal suffered a bad loss to Bayern Munich 3-1 in the first leg of their Championship League knockout stage matchup.The two teams will play again in Munich next month, and Arsenal needs to win by two and score at least three goals to advance to the quarterfinals.

A terrible start doomed Arsenal.

Toni Kroos opened the scoring in the 7th minute. The ball deflected off an Arsenal player and dribbled on the ground before Kroos banged it home on a short-hop:

toni kroos goal

Photo: FSC

Bayern went up 2-0 15 minutes later on this Thomas Muller goal:

munich second goal

Photo: FSC

In the second half, Arsenal made brief comeback. Lukas Podoloski scored on a corner:

podolski arsenal goal

Photo: FSC

But Bayern cut the comeback off at the head when Mandzukic got this goofy goal in the 78th minute. Bayern wins 3-1.

bayern goal 3

Photo: FSC

Below you can find our live blog, which has a fuller account of the game. Rough loss for Arsenal.

