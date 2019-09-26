Photos of Arroios, Lisbon, that show why it's just been named the coolest neighbourhood in the world

Câmara Municipal de Lisboa A view of Arroios, Lisbon, in Portugal.

While cities like Paris and Tokyo will always remain classic tourist destinations, one small area in Portugal is now shaking up the travel industry.

Time Out recently released its annual ranking of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and listed the parish of Arroios, Lisbon, as the number one spot. The small neighbourhood, located in Portugal, is known as a hub for art and restaurants. It’s also small enough to walk across in 30 minutes.

From parks to a colourful basketball court, here’s a look at some of the must-see destinations in Arroios.

Lisbon is one of the most popular cities in the world, packed with tourists, beaches, and nightlife.

TTstudio/Shutterstock A view of Lisbon, Portugal.

According to travel-planning site müvTravel, Lisbon made the No. 1 spot on its list of the Top 30 Millennial Travel Destinations for 2019.

The area is loved for its cobblestone streets and beaches, as well as its lively nightlife scene. Lisbon also boasts architecture that dates back to the 1700s.

Arroios is a quiet haven within the larger city.

Google Maps A map of Lisbon, showing the Arroios neighbourhood.

In 2012, Arroios was created when three former parishes –Anjos, Pena, and São Jorge de Arroios – were combined, according to Diário de Notícias, a Portugese newspaper. The parish is now located along the western coast of Portugal, right next to the Atlantic Ocean.

You can see the entire parish in less than an hour.

Câmara Municipal de Lisboa A view of Arroios in Lisbon, Portugal.

According to Time Out, Arroios is currently the largest parish in central Lisbon. Still, the outlet says it’s possible to walk through the entire area in 30 minutes.

“More than a neighbourhood, it’s a world in itself, and its many impressive kilometres of streets are packed with open-air galleries, restaurants from all corners of the world, public services, cultural and sporting venues,” Time Out’s Raquel Dias da Silva wrote of Arroios.

Many areas of Arroios are still undiscovered by tourists.

Câmara Municipal de Lisboa A building located on Avenida Almirante Reis in Lisbon, Portugal.

According to travel website Go Discover Portugal, the street of Avenida Almirante Reis is rarely visited by tourists. Still, the area is said to have lots to offer.

Avenida Almirante Reis is filled with hotels and vintage architecture, as well as historical monuments, according to Go Discover Portugal.

Food is also a prominent feature of the area, with restaurants like Cervejaria Ramiro and Himalaya serving seafood and pizza respectively.

The Campo dos Mártires da Pátria is a relaxing option for travellers looking to sit outside and enjoy nature.

Câmara Municipal de Lisboa A statute of Doctor Sousa Martins at the Campo dos Mártires da Pátria in Arroios.

If you’re spending a day walking through Arroios, the Campo dos Mártires da Pátria is the perfect place to stop and rest.

Tourists can sit along the park’s pond and watch ducks, according to TripAdvisor, while locals often visit a statue depicting the late Doctor Sousa Martins – who treated tuberculosis for free throughout his career – to pay their respects.

Within the Campo dos Mártires da Pátria is a garden called Jardim Braancamp Freire.

Câmara Municipal de Lisboa A basketball court within Jardim Braancamp Freire in Arroios, Lisbon.

Though Jardim Braancamp Freire is commonly described as a garden, visitors will find more than just plants and flowers there. For example, a colourful basketball court sits right in the middle of the park.

According to Colossal, an artist named AkaCorleone created the artistic design “to emphasise the unification of differing points of view.” The image features a woman holding the Earth in one hand while a man opposite her raises his fist.



Intendente is another scenic location found within Arroios.

Câmara Municipal de Lisboa The exterior of Viúva Lamego in Arroios, Lisbon.

While Intendente is the name of a bus station in Arroios, it’s also used to describe the surrounding area.

One of the most prominent features of this section is Viúva Lamego, a tile factory that was first founded in 1849. While the location doesn’t seem to offer any activities for tourists, the building itself is worth a visit to admire the exterior artwork.

Those interested in shopping will want to check out Anjos70.

Câmara Municipal de Lisboa People sit on a street within the Intendente region of Arroios. Anjos70 is not pictured.

Lonely Planet describes Anjos70 as a “rambling alternative market” that sells everything from vintage clothing to vinyl records. Visitors can also pick up homemade goods, like chocolate, soap, and jewellery.

Occasionally, DJs and performance artists use the space to host shows, so you’ll never know exactly what to expect when visiting the shop.

When stopping for a meal in Arroios, you might be surprised by the area’s vast array of options.

Câmara Municipal de Lisboa People eat within the Intendente area of Arroios, Lisbon.

The Grande Palácio Hong-Kong, for example, is said to offer the best dim sum in Lisbon, according to Time Out. Las Cholas, on the other hand, has a menu filled with South American dishes, like empanadas.

There are also three vegan restaurants – Las Vegan, Veganeats, and Bio Vegetariano – within the parish, according to Time Out.

To conclude your trip to Arroios, consider exploring the parish’s nightlife destinations.

Câmara Municipal de Lisboa The Independente region of Arroios, Lisbon, in Portugal.

Casa Independente, for example, is a club built inside a decaying mansion, according to Time Out. DJs often perform, and finger food is typically served until midnight.

The Vlada Lounge is another option, offering drinks, vintage merchandise, and burlesque shows.

Visit Time Out’s website to learn more about Arroios and view its full list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods.

