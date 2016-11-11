Why critics are in love with 'Arrival,' the most acclaimed sci-fi movie of the year

“Arrival” is an emotionally charged sci-fi drama that critics instantly fell for when it began playing the award-bait film festivals — Venice, Telluride, and Toronto — in September. And that critic love has only continued.

With a current 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, things are looking good for “Arrival,” which opens on Friday. If general audiences react to it as strongly as the critics have, this could be a strong last few months of the year for its studio, Paramount.

Amy Adams stars in the film as a linguist who is chosen by the military to assist in communicating with aliens who have just landed on earth.

Based on the short story by Ted Chiang, the screenplay Eric Heisserer adapted and then shopped for a decade until it got into the capable hands of director Denis Villeneuve (“Prisoners,” “Sicario”) is not just a thrilling aliens-come-to-earth story that will keep you on the edge of your seat, but also a devastatingly touching exploration of love and family that will have you tearing up by the end.

But don’t take our word for it. Here are what the top critics are saying:

It's an alien movie that actually makes you think. YouTube/Paramount 'Arrival' is a rare studio movie about aliens that is interested in telling a strong story rather than dazzling you with visuals. The Playlist puts it this way: 'The moment you realise 'Arrival' might force you to engage in that most un-blockbustery of activities -- thinking -- is when the first signal comes from the beings in the craft, and it looks like a coffee mug ring crossed with a Rorschach ink blot.' And ScreenCrush points out the different kind of sci-fi movie it is: 'One of 'Arrival''s greatest achievements is the way it makes alien seem alien again: Strange and inhuman and beyond the limits of our comprehension. It readjusts our thinking about what life on other worlds might be like.' Director Denis Villeneuve is the real deal. Jan Thijs/Paramount Villeneuve has impressed many with his previous films, but this one proves that he should be considered one of the top-flight filmmakers working today. 'The way the resolution is revealed, which I wouldn't divulge for all the tea in China, is a moment of such storytelling ingenuity and skillful execution that I wanted to cheer at the sheer perfection of the moment, and the brilliant way Villeneuve and screenwriter Eric Heisserer orchestrate the dialogue, acting, cutting, and scoring,' Flavorwire said of the movie's emotional ending. 'That Villeneuve so seamlessly wrangles thought-provoking ideas with awe-inspiring visuals and a very human story bodes extremely well for his upcoming 'Blade Runner 2,'' Games Radar wrote. It's a beautifully shot movie with Kubrick vibes. Jan Thijs/Paramount Cinematographer Bradford Young is one of the rising stars in his field (he's now shooting the young Han Solo movie) and he showcases his talents in this movie, which has strong echoes of Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey.' 'Cinematographer Bradford Young shoots the drama in a graceful, composed style, adhering to a sober, calmly observational approach even when temperatures onscreen are at their highest and nerves at their most jangled,' The Hollywood Reporter wrote. '...he creates a beautiful world of cool, symmetrical compositions and ever-patient camera moves,' The Verge said. 'It would be foolish to avoid the Kubrick comparisons.' It's a studio movie that doesn't feel overpowered by visual effects. Paramount Pictures Of course 'Arrival' is filled with CGI. What movie isn't these days? But what's great about it is that the movie doesn't live or die by how dazzling the aliens or its ships are. As Time noted, 'You don't look at 'Arrival' and think, 'Oh, that cool visual stuff was obviously added later' (even if it was).' And the Village Voice put it best, calling 'Arrival' 'a sci-fi movie that looks not up at the stars but rather deep within.'

