Arrington's CrunchPad Will Be 'A Real Hit', Says Best Buy Marketing Boss

Best Buy (BBY) chief marketing officer Barry Judge just met with the “chief blogger” at TechCrunch. Presumably, that’s Michael Arrington.



Judge also took a peek at the CrunchPad, Arrington’s Web-only tablet PC project.

“Talked about the Crunchpad and saw a prototype,” Judge just tweeted. “Great looking device, think it will be a real hit.”

Presumably he has not yet seen what kind of competition Apple has in store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.