ARRINGTON EXPLODES: TechCrunch Boss Rips Engadget Colleagues As "Immensely Unethical," Says He's Sick Of "Their Bullsh*t"

Photo: Flickr/jdlasica

AOL’s Michael Arrington isn’t backing down from his war with his AOL colleagues at Engadget.In fact, he’s escalating it.



In the comments of our post about Arrington’s recent attacks on Engadget (and, with it, corporate parent AOL), he added more reasons he hates Engadget:

“They’ve trolled us, repeatedly, for a year.”

“I’m throwing punches at the engadget team and their bullshit.”

“they’re immensely unethical”

Arrington didn’t provide an explanation for these bombs. Not surprisingly, his colleague at AOL, Engadget’s editor-in-chief Joshua Topolsky, quickly said “enough is enough” and challenged Arrington to back up his assertions with facts. At that point, Arrington dropped out of the comments.

This civil war in AOL’s “Tech Town” is obviously good for AOL’s blog traffic, so some have speculated that it’s just a publicity stunt. But it sure doesn’t feel like it. It feels like a knife fight.

When Arrington first attacked Engadget, we speculated that this might be Arrington’s first step toward the AOL door. He can’t collect his earn-out for the TechCrunch deal if just quits the company, so to get his money and his freedom, he will have to get the company to want him to leave (but not actually fired for cause).

Others see this as just typical Arrington behaviour: Retaliating against a perceived enemy to settle some undisclosed score (in this case, perhaps, a post that Engadget once wrote that Arrington didn’t like).

Whatever it is, it’s getting hotter. And we suspect that AOL’s management will soon be forced to step into the mix.

See Also: AOL’S NEW PROBLEM: Mike Arrington

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.