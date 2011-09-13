ARRINGTON OUT -- AOL ANNOUNCES IT

Photo: Alexia Tsotsis/Instagram

It’s official: Michael Arrington is done at TechCrunch and AOL.AOL just released a statement saying that Arrington has “decided to move on from TechCrunch and AOL to his newly formed venture fund.”



Erick Schonfeld will take over TechCrunch as editor, and interestingly, “TechCrunch will be expanding its editorial leadership in the coming months”

Not sure what that means for the Silicon Valley site.

Somewhat surprisingly, Arrington is at TechCrunch’s big Disrupt conference this morning wearing a shirt that says, “Unpaid Blogger.”

Here’s the full statement from AOL, originally posted at TechCrunch under the subtly snarky headline, “Deciding” To Move On:

“The TechCrunch acquisition has been a success for AOL and for our shareholders, and we are very excited about its future. Michael Arrington, the founder of TechCrunch has decided to move on from TechCrunch and AOL to his newly formed venture fund. Michael is a world-class entrepreneur and we look forward to supporting his new endeavour through our investment in his venture fund. Erick Schonfeld has been named the editor of TechCrunch. TechCrunch will be expanding its editorial leadership in the coming months.”

