ARRINGTON: "It's No Longer A Good Situation For Me To Stay"

Photo: TechCrunch

TechCrunch founder Mike Arrington just officially announced his resignation from the blog he founded.He took the stage to kick off the TechCrunch Disrupt conference and said he wanted to clear the air about all the “drama” around him, his investment fund, and his employment status at AOL.



Here’s what he said:

It’s no longer a good situation for me to stay at TechCrunch. Effective in a couple of days, I won’t be an employee of TechCrunch or AOL. I will continue to run the Crunchfund and AOL will remain a partner in CrunchFund. I will continue to support this conference and TechCrunch over time.

He said it was a sad day for him, but he’s remaining light hearted — he’s wearing a t-shirt saying “Unpaid Blogger” to poke fun at AOL editorial chief Arianna Huffington, who suggested he would be welcome to keep contributing but not as a paid employee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.