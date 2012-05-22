Arrington: Google Could Have Had Twitter For $5 Billion, But It Was Too Focused On Building Google+

Google could have bought Twitter for $5 billion a few years ago, but it was too focused on its own social network Google+ and it passed, according to venture capitalist/blogger Michael Arrington.



Arrington was interviewing fellow VC Fred Wilson at TechCrunch Disrupt.

He dropped that nugget of information as a question, saying something to the effect of, I’ve heard that when Twitter was raising its most recent round, in the 5-range, CEO Dick Costolo went to Google and said you could own us, but Google was too busy with Google+ .

Wilson didn’t confirm or deny Arrington’s comment, but he did say that Google has not been interested in Twitter since it started Google+.

Google+, while only a year old, is seen as a big flop, and a “ghost town.” It’s treated with scorn by critics. (Why? It seems to stem from the fact that Google shoved it down user’s throats.)

If it had an opportunity to buy Twitter for $5 billion, it probably should have done it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.