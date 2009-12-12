Michael Arrington Sues CrunchPad Partner's arse Off

Michael Arrington has filed a lawsuit against Fusion Garage, the company he says stabbed him in the back on the production of his CrunchPad, now called the JooJoo.



In a post announcing the lawsuit Arrington says, “The founder of Fusion Garage, Chandrasekar Rathakrishnan, isn’t a good guy,” adding he’s “shown a long term pattern of deceit in their business dealings.”

He also says that Fusion Garage has no money. When the JooJoo goes on pre-sale today, he says the company will use that cash to defend themselves to from his lawsuit. He claims Fusion Garage doesn’t have the money to build its devices.

When he announced the JooJoo, Rathakrishnan said Fusion raised $3 million to date.

During that same announcement, Rathakrishnan said Arrington had no rights to the IP, and had signed no contracts with Fusion Garage.

Arrington responds in his post saying, “The entire blueprint of the device was created by me.”

You can see Arrington’s full post, as well as the lawsuit at TechCrunch →

