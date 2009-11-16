Arrington: CrunchPad 'Steamrolling Along', 'Big News' Soon

Good news if you’re hoping to buy one of TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington’s CrunchPad devices: It’s not dead after all!



The CrunchPad is actually “great” and “steamrolling along” — and Arrington promises “big news” shortly. Arrington says the CrunchPad will cost somewhere between $300 and $400, with his company receiving some “soft” revenue from sponsorships, such as Google search bar revenue.

What took so long? Recall that this past summer, Arrington promised that big news would be announced in July or August. On a recent episode of the “Gillmor Gang” podcast — discovered via Techmeme — Arrington said that his company has been working on getting the software right before they launch commercial sales.

And contrary to Bay Area chatter we had reported about the CrunchPad’s costs spinning out of control, Arrington says that costs “keep coming down” — and that the CrunchPad’s all-in cost is in the high $200 range.

Will it sell? That’s a different story. No doubt there will be plenty of buyers among the TechCrunch set — rich nerds, Silicon Valley-types, early adopter-types, etc. But broad scale commercial adoption will depend on a lot of things, ranging from the device’s capabilities to which, if any, retail distribution deals Arrington can swing. (And, of course, how good and how expensive competitive tablet devices, such as Apple’s, prove to be.)

Still, good news that it seems TechCrunch will be able to get the CrunchPad off the ground, and that it’s not vaporware.

