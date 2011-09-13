Is This Arrington's "Nuclear" Card Against The New York Times?

Photo: Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Last week, the New York Times helped fan the flames of indigation against Mike Arrington’s CrunchFund in a news story about potential conflict of interest between bloggers and the companies they invest in, as well as a column by David Carr who accused Arrington of “leap[ing] over the line.”On stage this morning at TechCrunch Disrupt, Arrington took a shot back at the Times, noting that it’s an investor in True Ventures, where tech blogger Om Malik is also an investor.



Nowhere in its coverage of the Arrington-AOL mess did the Times mention its True Ventures investment.

As Arrington put it, “The New York Times is holier than thou, but they’re doing exactly what they say I shouldn’t be doing.”

Last week, Arrington warned the New York Times via Twitter that he held “the nuclear card” in this argument.

If this was that “nuclear” card, then it’s a pretty weak one.

