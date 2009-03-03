Arrington Back At TechCrunch (For Good?)

TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington is back after a month off in Hawaii. Will he stick around for good?

In his post — “Back I Am” — Arrington doesn’t specify if he’s returning to work full-time or if he’s going to take on something new. “More soon on my plans for the future,” he said.

A recurring theory is that Arrington will raise a boatload of money and roll up a bunch of blogs. “Someone needs to pony up a big round of financing around an existing blog, or perhaps a new entity, and then start rolling them up into a big fat CNET crushing $200 million/year in revenue business,” he declared a year ago.

TechCrunch Inc., headed by CEO Heather Harde, had been looking for 2,000 to 3,000 square feet of office space in the Palo Alto area. So far, TechCrunch has been running out of Arrington’s house in Atherton.

Arrington announced that he was taking an extended vacation in late January after being stalked and spat on at a conference in Europe.

Photo: Thomas Hawk

