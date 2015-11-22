3 arrested, 3 detained in Europe in connection with Paris attacks

Two countries arrested and detained several individuals Saturday as authorities continue their search for those linked to last week’s terror attacks in Paris that killed at least 130 people.

Police in Turkey have detained three suspected Islamic State militants, including a 26-year-old Belgian of Moroccan descent, according to Turkey’s state-run news agency.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s office says it has made three arrests as well.

In Turkey, police detained two Syrians and a Belgian national of Moroccan origin — 26-year-old Ahmad Dahmani — who is believed to have arrived in Turkey from Amsterdam on November 14. All three were detained in a luxury hotel in Antalya on suspicion of “aiding and abetting” the Islamic State group.

Police also believe Dahmani had been in contact with the Paris attackers, according to a senior government official.

The official cannot be named because of Turkish government rules that bar officials from speaking to reporters without prior authorization.

The three suspects remained in custody following a court appearance.

Meanwhile, in Belgium, three people were arrested in connection with the Paris attacks, and several weapons were discovered during the search of the home of one of them, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s office.

In a written statement released Saturday, the office said no explosives or suicide bomb belt had been found. It said additional details would not be made public.

Suzan Fraser of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

