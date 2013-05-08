31 Detained In Connection To Spectacular $50 Diamond Heist In Belgium

At the time officials said the operation would go down as ‘one of the biggest’ in history.

Police have detained 31 people in three countries in connection with a spectacular diamond heist



at the Brussels Airport, according to a Belgian prosecutor and reported by The Associated Press.On February 18 armed men dressed like police stole more than $50 million worth of diamonds after they cut an hole in the airport fence, approached the plane in black cars with blue police lights flashing, unloaded the diamonds at gunpoint, and sped away.

“This was a very precise, almost military-organised and well-executed robbery,” Brussels Airport Spokesman Van der Cruysse said after the raid.

He added that the thieves needed only three minutes at the plane and only 11 minutes total to seize 120 parcels containing diamonds as well as some precious metals.

At the time the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Belgium broadcaster VRT reported the loot may have been worth as much as $350 million.

On Wednesday Bijnens said police detained one person in France, six in Switzerland, and 24 in Belgium. An unspecified amount of money and diamonds connected with the heist — the money in Belgium and the diamonds in Switzerland — have been recovered.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.