Arrested Expert Has Connection With Raided Hedge Fund Level Global

Manosha Karunatilaka, one of the four persons arrested this morning on insider trading charges, has worked before with Level Global, Reuters reported, via Dealbreaker.



Karunatilaka works for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and “was approached by federal agents this past summer.”

From Reuters,

The source said that Karunatilaka, while working for Primary Global, was approached by a number of hedge funds to provide information. One hedge fund he dealt with was Level Global.

