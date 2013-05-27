The New Season Of 'Arrested Development' Is Already Receiving Some Complaints

Kirsten Acuna

If you’ve been watching the new season of “Arrested Development” on Netflix today, you may be slightly confused by one of the gags.  

Anytime a clip from season 1-3 appears on screen it’s accompanied with a watermark: “Showstealer Pro Trial Version.” 

Variety reports the watermark is a joke by producers meant to imply that they had to illegally steal the footage from the series original network Fox to use in the new season. 

“Arrested Development” was cancelled on Fox in 2006

Some didn’t get the joke.

