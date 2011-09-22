Here Are The Most Desperate "Arrested Development" Reunion Tickets-Wanted Craigslist Ads

At noon today, tickets for an “Arrested Development” reunion panel at October’s New Yorker Festival went on sale.



The online purchasing process was just as chaotic (and ultimately futile) as we expected: slow-loading pages and timed-out queues culminating in an error message. And no tickets.

Apparently, we weren’t the only ones left out in the cold.

By 3:00 p.m., New York City’s Craigslist page was flooded with TICKETS WANTED requests from fans of the show.

And things were getting desperate fast.

First, people decided to charm with show quotes. Though that last part's a quote, one suspects this guy also may have accidentally clicked off the queue window. Then somebody thought: hey, what this competition needs is some sweet JPEGs. This guy has thrown Never-Nude parties. That should count for something. This fan will stay with you all day, dressed up as and acting in character as one of the Bluths. This strikes us as more of a threat than an offer, but A for enthusiasm. Just let this girl have her shot at Jeffrey Tambor. Some people decided to go ahead and book a flight without a ticket. We're guessing the ticket could end up costing more. Meet her in Union Square and see where it goes. A lot of situations like this one are shaping up, forcing show fans to decide if they're big enough aficionados to endure a blind date. But the real endgame of all this begging is pretty obvious: sellers are thinking big. Way to step up, Williamsburg. Oh, L.A. You think you can tempt New Yorkers with misspelled promises of karma? 6 keys to network success >>

