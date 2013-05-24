The Unusual Salary Breakdown Of The 'Arrested Development' Cast

Original cast members Jason Bateman, Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor, Michael Cera, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, Alia Shawkat, Will Arnett and David Cross have all gone on to become bigger stars.

Since going off the airwaves in 2006, the cast of Fox’s “Arrested Development” has been very busy upping their value by taking on new Hollywood projects.



So when Netflix decided to revive the beloved comedy series, the show’s stars all agreed to shoot around their packed film and television schedules — if the pay was fair.

The Hollywood Reporter talked “to multiple sources with knowledge of the deal structure” and revealed exactly what each actor is getting paid to appear on 15 episodes of “Arrested Development” season 4:

The actor “starring” in the episode is paid $125,000. If he or she appears in more than 90 seconds of an episode (but is not the star), that actor receives $50,000. For less than 90 seconds of airtime in an episode, he or she receives $10,000. Finally, if a clip featuring the actor from a previous episode is used, that actor gets another $1,000.

[Jason] Bateman, for instance, stars in more than one episode. It is worth noting that $125,000 is on the high end for TV stars, but the unusual arrangement won’t pay them what a star would get over the course of a typical series.

Bateman says the cast took a pay cut to revive “Arrested Development” on Netflix. “That show launched a lot of our careers and everyone is doing great, so to come back together while things are going well is really a fortunate situation,” Bateman told GQ in March. “Everybody had to be big boys about not making it financially impossible.”

“If you want to get it out there and the creatives are willing to roll up their sleeves and do it, it’ll get done,” Bateman notes

Cue Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, who adds of the cast, “They’re very in-demand movie and TV stars, and they’re all working full-time and doing this show in between. They did it for the love of the show and for [show creator] Mitch Hurwitz.”

Ahead of the show’s May 26 arrival on Netflix, Hurwitz is urging fans to think of the episodes as chapters in a book.

“Everyone has their own chapter, but they’re all Bluths, so they occur in each other’s stories, and it does take place over the same period of time,” he tells THR, noting that a larger plot line will eventually emerge.

“In the old show we jumped around so quickly. We’d find out that Tobias photographed his testicles in the bathtub and they got mistaken for a map of Iraq,” he continues. “In the new one, he would photograph his testicles — and then we would spend a little more time with his testicles, we’d investigate, we’d go deeper in and around his testicles in a way I just haven’t had the freedom to do, quite frankly.”

As for another season on Netflix, Hastings tells THR, “If we can muster up that love again, we’d love to do it again.”

Watch the season 4 trailer for “Arrested Development” below:

