Netflix Explains Why It's Releasing All 14 New Episodes Of 'Arrested Development' At Once

Netflix is rolling out its original series in bulk because it believes that’s where television is heading.

When “House of Cards” debuts February 1 and “Arrested Development” later in May, Netflix plans to roll out all of its new content in one day. So, instead of one new episode of “Arrested Development,” we’ll be spoiled with all 14.



The idea seems risky, giving viewers no incentive to come back at any other time after they’ve finished viewing.

However, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings defends its roll-out distribution in the company’s Q4 Investor’s Letter as the future of television as we know it

“Imagine if books were always released one chapter per week, and were only briefly available to read at 8pm on Thursday. And then someone flipped a switch, suddenly allowing people to enjoy an entire book, all at their own pace. That is the change we are bringing about. That is the future of television. That is Internet TV.”

It’s not the first time Netflix has done this either. When the streaming site debuted its first original, “Lilyhammer,” it also released every episode at once. The show didn’t create big buzz; however, that may not be solely due to the quick rollout.

When online streaming sites like Netflix have to compete with Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBOGo, and television itself, Netflix believes the answer is offering more content faster to the individual down the line.

