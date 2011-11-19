New Episodes Of Arrested Development Coming To Netflix In 2013

Netflix just won exclusive rights to new episodes of the sitcom Arrested Development, Variety reports.



Netflix beat out big names such as Showtime to secure the deal. The new episodes are slated to stream in early 2013.

Mitch Hurwitz, the show’s creator, said back in September that he and the cast were working on resurrecting the series and could start filming as early as summer 2012.

There’s also talk of a movie that could tie into the new episodes, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Don’t Miss: The Arrested Development cast reunion >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.