An 'Arrested Development' Movie Is In The Works

The Bluth family may be coming to the big screen.

After “Arrested Development” made a May return to the small screen on Netflix after a seven-year hiatus, creator Mitch Hurwitz tells Rolling Stone that he’s working on a film right now.

“I can’t get into much more detail because I don’t want to scare anybody off,” says Hurwitz. “I don’t want to be presumptuous about it. I don’t own the property outright — it’s a 20th Century Fox property. But everybody seems really into it and really eager to make a movie.”

The film isn’t officially a go yet; however, Hurwitz tells Rolling Stone his plan is to make a movie and then another season of the show.

