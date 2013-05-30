'Arrested Development' Was Pirated Over 100,000 Times In 24 Hours

Even if you don’t subscribe to Netflix, there are still ways to watch the highly anticipated but poorly reviewed “Arrested Development” reboot.



Around 100,000 people have downloaded episodes of the show within the first 24 hours alone, according to TorrentFreak editor Ernesto, who tracks downloading stats for popular movies and TV shows.

Interestingly, the number is still short of the more than 1 million downloads HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season premiere garnered two months ago in a single day.

“Mad Men,” “Revolution” and “Teen Wolf” have all seen higher download numbers, but these shows aren’t available through legal services until the day after they air on TV.

“Arrested Development,” however, is available in 36 million households around the world thanks to Netflix.

So when CEO Reed Hastings claimed that “Netflix is winning the fight against piracy with convenience and a low price point,” paidcontent.org points out that the lower levels of “Arrested Development” piracy may be an indicator that he’s right.

