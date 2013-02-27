Netflix CEO Reveals Why 'Arrested Development' Will Not Be Getting A Second Season

Photo: Carin Baer/Fox via EW.com

Come May, when Netflix releases all 14 episodes of “Arrested Development” in one day, you may want to pace yourself on binge viewing. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings revealed during an investors conference Monday the show will be getting a short one season stay on the streaming website.



During the conference, Hastings said the company’s current focus is on franchises. He referred to the series return as a great “one-off” that would be a “non-repeatable” event for the company:

“‘Arrested’ is a unique property, we don’t anticipate being able to do season five, six and seven. We have less of a stake in it. It is really a fantastic one-off, which is coming together incredibly. I think it will be amazing for us, but think of it as a non-repeatable amazing, whereas the other thing that we are doing is to trying to figure out a real mechanism where we can build shows and develop franchises over the long term.”

A spokesperson expanded on Hastings’ comments telling the Wall Street Journal it would be “extremely difficult to get the cast together” again for anything more.

However, for fans of the show, there is hope.

A Netflix spokesperson told website HitFix the streaming site is interested in pursuing more seasons of the quirky comedy.

But it would be up to Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos to make it happen.

“We’re hopeful there will be more seasons,” the spokesperson told HitFix. “If anyone can pull it together, it’s going to be Ted. But by no means is this the end of it. We’re definitely planning to do more with them.

