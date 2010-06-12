"Arrested Development" Dudes' First Funny Web Commercial Is Up: Will It Go Viral?

Jason Bateman and Will Arnett — the funny dudes from Fox’s old show “Arrested Development,” just launched the first “branded content” commercial from their new production company, DumbDumb. Will it go viral?



It’s called “The Prom Date” and it’s the first of three “Dirty Shorts” short clips the duo will make for Wrigley’s Orbit gum brand. DumbDumb worked in conjunction with Energy BBDO (agency), IAC’s/Ben Silverman’s Electus production studio, and IAC’s CollegeHumor to make the video.

We saw the clip — very funny — at a premiere party last night at IAC’s Manhattan HQ. (Look out for party pics of Zach Galifianakis in shorts with a backpack.)

As of a few minutes ago, “The Prom Date” has 309 views on YouTube. Will it see 1 million?



