An 'Arrested Development' fan made a hilarious mashup to fact-check Donald Trump

Now even “Arrested Development” has jumped into the media circus surrounding Donald Trump and the impending presidential election.

Well, sort of. A fan of the show actually cut together a video that uses Ron Howard’s voiceover from the sitcom and its title cards to help fact-check what Trump said in the first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton. The mashup is called “Trump-rested Development.”

After Trump says he did a “good job” getting President Barack Obama to produce his birth certificate, Howard chimes in with, “But he really didn’t,” the kind of calm, cutting remark he’d surely have made on a Trump-themed “Arrested Development.”

There are also “footage not found” and “earlier that day” cues in the video to undercut Trump’s assertions about his relations with African-Americans and his comments on pregnancy.

See the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

