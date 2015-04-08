17 more episodes of 'Arrested Development' are in the works

Good news, “Arrested Development” fans. It sounds like more episodes of the cult favourite series are in the works.

Uproxx noticed series producer Brian Grazer broke the news to Bill Simmons in a podcast Tuesday morning.

We’re going to do another 17 episodes,” said Grazer. “So, stay tuned for ‘Arrested Development.'”

“Arrested Development” was revived by Netflix in 2013 for a fourth season which was met with mixed reactions.

You can listen to the podcast below. It’s around the 24:30 mark.

