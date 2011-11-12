This Guy Got Arrested After Calling 911 To Complain About His iPhone

Photo: The Smoking Gun

We learned the weird story of Michael Alan Skopec, the man who called 911 to vent his iPhone frustrations, from The Smoking Gun.According to the police report, an intoxicated Skopec was arrested in his Illinois home last night, not for the phone calls specifically but for resisting a peace officer once the cops showed up.



He was released on his own recognizance for a November 18 court date.

It’s yet to be determined what Skopec thought a 911 operator could do to help him with his broken iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.