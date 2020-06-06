Police arrest man suspected of assaulting young protesters putting up justice for George Floyd posters

Victor Stoddard/Twitter A viral video showed a Maryland man angrily rip George Floyd protest flyers from a young girl’s hand.

The viral video of the incident had almost 30 million views on Friday. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh asked for help finding the man, leading to hundreds of tips, and multiple false accusations.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police announced Friday evening that they have arrested and charged Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland, with three counts of second-degree assault in connection with the viral video showed a man who appeared to assault two young people who were posting flyers about George Floyd on Monday.

Three young people were posting flyers on Capital Crescent Trail about the death of George Floyd when they were approached by a man riding a bike wearing cyclist gear, ABC7 reported. A video, which has been viewed almost 30 million times on Twitter as of Friday evening, captured by one of the young people shows a man appearing to walk towards a young woman as the other two yell at him to leave her alone.

The man appears to grab a flyer from the woman’s hands and then crumples it. Another young woman is heard in the video yelling “get off of her.” The man then appears to pick up his bike and charge at the person filming the video.

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

On Thursday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sent out a tweet asking for help identifying the man. Frosh also asked those on social media to not expose or doxx the man, instead asking them to send info to the Park Police and other officials, after multiple men were wrongfully accused of the crime.

In the press release announcing the arrest, the Park Police said they have received hundreds of tips, which detectives used to help identify a suspect.

Brennan voluntarily turned himself in on Friday evening after being contacted by police, the department said.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police Police released a mugshot of Anthony Brennan III after his arrest for two counts of second-degree assault.

The flyers that were posted said “KILLER COPS WILL NOT GO FREE” and, below that, “Text ‘Floyd’ to 55156,” according to ABC7. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes as Floyd shouldn’t that he couldn’t breathe, has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

