Here's The First Arrest Filmed On Google Glass

Screen grab from the arrest filmed on Google Glass.

A potentially major leap forward for citizen journalism took place this 4th of July: the first-ever arrest filmed on Google Glass, Google’s wearable computer.



According to The Atlantic Wire’s Connor Simpson, documentary filmmaker Chris Barrett went to the Jersey Shore boardwalk with his Google Glass in search of some interesting visuals.

After a few minutes of fireworks, Barrett came across the end of a fight between some shirtless young men. Several police officers intervened, and Barrett was able to film the entire arrest without anyone noticing.

Thompson Reuters’ Christophe Gevrey writes that this is just a hint of the impact wearable devices like Google Glass will have on journalism:

“More notable than the video itself is the ease at which it was captured without the knowledge of those in the middle of the melee. His footage foreshadows the rapidly approaching future where everything can be filmed serendipitously by folks wearing devices like Google Glass without the knowledge of the parties involved.”

Here’s the full video of the incident:

