Galaxies Collide In This New Vivid Image

The amazing image below is of two colliding galaxies that form Arp 142, am incredible star formation that looks like either a penguin or a hummingbird.



The image was created by the Hubble Space Telescope and released June 20. It shows two galaxies that have strayed much too close to each other, close enough for their gravity to interact and either merge the two galaxies, or let them rip each other apart.

The blue is galaxy NGC 2936, nicknamed “the penguin” because of its shape. It started off as a spiral galaxy before this collision ripped it apart. The bright white oval underneath it is the second galaxy NGC 2937, which is pulling at the penguin and sometimes referred to as its “egg.”

