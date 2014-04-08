Take An Armchair Trip Around The World In Less Than 5 Minutes

Photographer Kien Lam traveled to 17 countries in 343 days — and documented his entire journey.

He took over 6,000 gorgeous photographs, which he transformed into an incredible time-lapsed video that captures his journey around the world.

Before he took this nearly year-long trip, he worked as a strategist at a financial firm in San Francisco. Instead of coming up with a detailed itinerary, he had a loose idea of where he wanted to go and a goal to stay in warm weather whenever possible.

“I had a direction I wanted to head and a goal of following the sun to get in as many warm days as possible,” Lam wrote on his website. “I would usually figure out my next destination when I was ready to leave my current one. Sometimes it was a particular dish, sight or story that brought to the next city and sometimes it was the company I kept and our desire to travel together for just a bit longer.”

Lam traveled to Istanbul, Turkey:

And to Machu Picchu in Peru:

Of course Paris is a requisite part of any round-the-world trip:

Lam had some close encounters with elephants in Chiang Mai, Thailand:

And he took some gorgeous shots in Casablanca, Morocco:

The full video is below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

