A Man Traveled Around The Entire World For 3 Years To Take A 360-Degree Selfie

Alex Chacon traveled 125,000 miles around the world and came back 3 years later with a pretty unique souvenir — a 360-degree video selfie.
Using a GoPro (on a stick, so that he could turn the camera on himself), he edited three years of travel into an awesome video.
Honestly, the guy went everywhere:
He passed dozens of countries, making friends everywhere he went:
He caught himself on camera in each place he trekked:
He documented his travels on his blog, Modern Moto Diaries.
And continued to take video of himself:
Jealous, yet?
You can visit Alex’s blog here, or watch the entire video below. It’s pretty awesome:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.