A Man Traveled Around The Entire World For 3 Years To Take A 360-Degree Selfie

Alex Chacon traveled 125,000 miles around the world and came back 3 years later with a pretty unique souvenir — a 360-degree video selfie.

Using a GoPro (on a stick, so that he could turn the camera on himself), he edited three years of travel into an awesome video.

Honestly, the guy went everywhere:

He passed dozens of countries, making friends everywhere he went:

He caught himself on camera in each place he trekked:

He documented his travels on his blog, Modern Moto Diaries.

And continued to take video of himself:

Jealous, yet?

You can visit Alex’s blog here, or watch the entire video below. It’s pretty awesome:

[H/T Daily Dot]

